Ford faces House GOP probe of China ties

The headquarters of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing, in Ningde in China's Fujian province. Photo: Zhu Difeng/VCG via Getty Images

Two House committee chairs have launched an investigation into Ford Motor Co. and its relationship with Chinese battery-maker CATL.

Why it matters: The auto industry's relationships with Chinese companies — and the Inflation Reduction Act's consumer EV tax credit — are now in the House GOP's oversight crosshairs.

Driving the news: House select China committee chair Mike Gallagher and Ways and Means chair Jason Smith wrote Ford requesting a copy of the licensing agreement between Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited to build a battery park in Michigan.

It's the same deal that Sen. Joe Manchin was concerned could violate the spirit of the foreign sourcing requirements in the IRA consumer EV benefit.

But Republicans are going further. Gallagher and Smith also request "all documents and communications between Ford and the Biden administration referring or relating to the Ford/CATL licensing agreement and/or achievable tax credits."

The lawmakers' letter was dated July 20 and shared with Axios today ahead of its public release.

What it's about: The Gallagher-Smith letter centers on whether Ford is making more jobs for Chinese workers than U.S. labor with this deal and if the automaker is knowingly continuing to rely on a region of China with forced labor concerns.

Zoom in: The EV benefit bans vehicles from qualifying if their batteries are made with materials linked to "foreign entities of concern," a legal term federal officials have previously used against Chinese industry titans.

Between the lines: The letter illustrates the potential for Ford to slip into an ugly fight with Republicans in Congress.

Sen. Marco Rubio has also sent letters to the Biden administration asking it to investigate Ford's overseas supply chains for EV battery minerals.

What they're saying: Ford spokesperson Melissa Miller said the company is reviewing the letter and “look[s] forward to responding.”

“This [new battery plant] is good for our country, good for the planet and good for Ford’s business,” Miller said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Ford's response.