House GOP continues to untangle China ties

The House GOP's Microvast investigation is now turning to other battery supply chain companies selected for federal funds.

Why it matters: It's beginning to feel as if political pressure can threaten federal support for any firm if it has ties to dealings in China.

Driving the news: Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight Chair Morgan Griffith told Axios Wednesday his panel will now be closely examining the companies that were picked for funds last year alongside Microvast, a tech firm headquartered in the U.S. with some business in China.

The Energy Department pulled out of funding Microvast after Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin complained about its selection.

A second company also has lost funding: battery tech firm Amprius. Energy Department supply chain official David Howell mentioned that decision to Griffith at a hearing earlier in the day when the congressman asked about the department's vetting for China ties.

Howell said these withdrawals were evidence of DOE's "vetting process" and that the agency will now "do more vetting" before a company is selected to negotiate on an award.

Between the lines: Republicans still want to know how much investment from China is too much in the Energy Department's eyes.

Griffith said he's open to compelling the department to cooperate if they don't provide additional information, and floated asking the inspector general to investigate this subject.

What they're saying: Jigar Shah, director of DOE's Loan Programs Office, wasn't involved with the Microvast decision. But at an event Tuesday, he gave a detailed explanation of how his office vets for undue foreign influence.