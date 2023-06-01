Lawmakers look at U.S. investments clampdown
Congress may soon debate legislation clamping down on U.S. investments into other nations, including China, Jael writes.
Why it matters: Legal investment controls could impact energy and climate-related tech products like semiconductors.
Driving the news: Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said at a hearing yesterday his committee will consider a forthcoming measure from Bob Casey and John Cornyn to address "risks posed by certain outbound U.S. investments."
- Brown didn't mention it specifically, but the pair had a bill last Congress to create a committee for screening U.S. businesses' dealings with foreign countries if they are involved with "critical" supply chains.
- Brown backed that legislation, which was recently reintroduced in the House.
- Paul Rosen, Biden's assistant Treasury secretary for investment security, said a recent executive order to create reviews for U.S. firms investing overseas was a reaction to the kinds of concerns that Brown raised.
- But the administration, Rosen said, believes it doesn't "have an effective tool to target the money and sophistication, with the know-how, that goes into these sensitive and most critical technologies [and] into countries of concern."
Between the lines: Brown's plans come as a similar push for investment restrictions kicks off in the House Select China panel.
- The panel recently dropped policy recommendations calling for Congress to restrict outbound investment over forced labor in China.
- Chairman Mike Gallagher hopes some of the ideas wind up in the NDAA.
Of note: There's at least one key GOP skeptic on curbing outbound cash: House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry.
- McHenry sent a letter to Treasury last week saying the executive order would "prove futile in its intended effect" and limit "the influence of Western firms in Chinese markets."