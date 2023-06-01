Lawmakers look at U.S. investments clampdown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Congress may soon debate legislation clamping down on U.S. investments into other nations, including China, Jael writes.

Why it matters: Legal investment controls could impact energy and climate-related tech products like semiconductors.

Driving the news: Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said at a hearing yesterday his committee will consider a forthcoming measure from Bob Casey and John Cornyn to address "risks posed by certain outbound U.S. investments."

Brown didn't mention it specifically, but the pair had a bill last Congress to create a committee for screening U.S. businesses' dealings with foreign countries if they are involved with "critical" supply chains.

Brown backed that legislation, which was recently reintroduced in the House.

Paul Rosen, Biden's assistant Treasury secretary for investment security, said a recent executive order to create reviews for U.S. firms investing overseas was a reaction to the kinds of concerns that Brown raised.

But the administration, Rosen said, believes it doesn't "have an effective tool to target the money and sophistication, with the know-how, that goes into these sensitive and most critical technologies [and] into countries of concern."

Between the lines: Brown's plans come as a similar push for investment restrictions kicks off in the House Select China panel.

The panel recently dropped policy recommendations calling for Congress to restrict outbound investment over forced labor in China.

Chairman Mike Gallagher hopes some of the ideas wind up in the NDAA.

Of note: There's at least one key GOP skeptic on curbing outbound cash: House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry.