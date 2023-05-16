What we're watching: Solar heat, Energy nominees
☀️ 1. Solar's hot now: The Treasury Department is taking some heat from Senate Democrats over its new guidance for the IRA's domestic content bonus tax credit.
- Joe Manchin and Ron Wyden, two of the law's chief architects, both put out critical statements, and Treasury's guidance has frustrated domestic manufacturers.
🗣️ 2. Joe's letting 'em go: Senate Energy and Natural Resources will meet tomorrow to vote out two top Energy Department nominees (plus nuclear legislation and a slate of parochial lands bills).
- David Crane, who was nominated as undersecretary, and Jeff Marootian, who was picked to lead the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy office, have been in limbo for months.
🚦 3. Permits 2: electric boogaloo: Senate Environment and Public Works will hold its second permitting hearing tomorrow, featuring testimony from Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
- EPW Chair Tom Carper's also planning to drop his own permits legislation soon.
🇨🇳 4. Bull, meet China shop: This week's a big one for hearings on China.
- The secretaries of Commerce, Defense and Energy were all to testify at a Senate appropriations hearing Tuesday on the president's budget and the "path ahead for the U.S.-China relationship."
- In the House, both the CCP select committee and a Foreign Affairs subcommittee will hold hearings on China’s "economic aggression."