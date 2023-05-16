What we're watching: Solar heat, Energy nominees

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

☀️ 1. Solar's hot now: The Treasury Department is taking some heat from Senate Democrats over its new guidance for the IRA's domestic content bonus tax credit.

Joe Manchin and Ron Wyden, two of the law's chief architects, both put out critical statements, and Treasury's guidance has frustrated domestic manufacturers.

🗣️ 2. Joe's letting 'em go: Senate Energy and Natural Resources will meet tomorrow to vote out two top Energy Department nominees (plus nuclear legislation and a slate of parochial lands bills).

David Crane, who was nominated as undersecretary, and Jeff Marootian, who was picked to lead the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy office, have been in limbo for months.

🚦 3. Permits 2: electric boogaloo: Senate Environment and Public Works will hold its second permitting hearing tomorrow, featuring testimony from Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

EPW Chair Tom Carper's also planning to drop his own permits legislation soon.

🇨🇳 4. Bull, meet China shop: This week's a big one for hearings on China.