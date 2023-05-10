A White House permitting plan released Wednesday is a left-of-center suite of proposals to speed up climate action that reveals just how far Democrats are from what the GOP wants.

Why it matters: President Biden’s positions indicate it will be tough to strike a grand permitting bargain that rides on a debt fix timed to avoid default, given how close the “x-date” may be.

“Do it through regular order,” White House clean energy czar John Podesta said of permitting talks during an event at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Driving the news: The White House plan mirrors closely what Democrats are talking about on the Hill — it’s largely about renewable energy, transmission and mining, while also emphasizing environmental justice.

They want to expedite environmental reviews specifically for low-carbon projects and site renewables at historically contaminated sites like landfills and old mines.

They’re seeking to expand categorical exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act and require more coordinated community engagement during the environmental permit review process.

The plan also emphasizes agency coordination, including proposals to update federal data collection for environmental reviews.

Between the lines: The plan delineates fresh permitting red lines for the White House — namely, anything that denies an immediate need to tackle climate change.

Podesta said there’s “common ground” with the GOP on “scheduling, timing [and] simplification.”

“scheduling, timing [and] simplification.” But “where we’re resistant” is anything that amounts to “climate denial,” Podesta said, emphasizing Biden’s veto threat against Republicans’ H.R. 1.

“No more looking the other way. No more ‘You can’t analyze the climate effects of a project,’” he said.

Zoom in: On transmission, the White House would give federal regulators more control over siting and cost allocation authority for big interstate transmission projects.

Currently, those power lines can take more than a decade to move through myriad bureaucratic jurisdictions, but they are crucial to deploying renewable energy more widely.

The administration also wants to clear out interconnection queues and accelerate deployment of so-called “grid enhancing technologies” that can ease congestion on the existing grid.

Yes, but: The White House didn’t include big-ticket items in Sen. Joe Manchin’s permits bill like lawsuit shields or approval “shot-clocks.”

The energy industry is lobbying hard for such NEPA timelines, and it’s a central part of what House Republicans and Manchin are pushing on the Hill.

But Podesta said Biden still supports Manchin's bill and wants it to be the starting point for bipartisan permit talks.

“The president doesn’t love everything in the [Manchin] bill, but he supports it because that’s what compromise means,” Podesta said.

Quick take: The White House is walking a fine line between some environmental allies on the left and its own desires to expedite the renewable projects incentivized by the Inflation Reduction Act.