Odds and ends: From CRAs to CBAM

Here’s a rundown of this week’s other Hill news…

1. ☀️ Solar whip watch: At least three Senate Democrats plan to support the resolution to repeal President Biden's solar panel tariffs waiver: Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Joe Manchin.

What's next: The Congressional Review Act measure is likely to pass the House in a bipartisan vote as soon as Friday.

It may not get enough support to override a Biden veto, but Wyden's vote could be influential, since he chairs the committee of jurisdiction and is an architect of the IRA's solar tax credits.

"If anybody has ideas for bringing people together, I'm open to that. I've talked to the administration about that, and we'll continue those discussions," Wyden told reporters.

2. 🌎 CBAM world: Sen. Bill Cassidy said he’s still refining his carbon tariff proposal, expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“This is a Republican proposal, but there's certainly Democrats interested who accept our rationale. Do I think eventually we could find some common ground? Absolutely,” he said as he walked through the subway tunnel.

Quick take: It's a rare climate policy Republicans like, as we've written, and Democrats are waiting on Cassidy to set the GOP marker.

3. 🚛 Just keep truckin': In other CRA news, the Senate yesterday approved a resolution to repeal the administration's pollution regulations for heavy-duty trucks.

Quick take: These CRA votes ultimately don't affect policy, but it's striking that the GOP has secured several bipartisan votes against Biden's agenda in the past four months.