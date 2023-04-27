Odds and ends: From CRAs to CBAM
Here’s a rundown of this week’s other Hill news…
1. ☀️ Solar whip watch: At least three Senate Democrats plan to support the resolution to repeal President Biden's solar panel tariffs waiver: Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Joe Manchin.
What's next: The Congressional Review Act measure is likely to pass the House in a bipartisan vote as soon as Friday.
- It may not get enough support to override a Biden veto, but Wyden's vote could be influential, since he chairs the committee of jurisdiction and is an architect of the IRA's solar tax credits.
- "If anybody has ideas for bringing people together, I'm open to that. I've talked to the administration about that, and we'll continue those discussions," Wyden told reporters.
2. 🌎 CBAM world: Sen. Bill Cassidy said he’s still refining his carbon tariff proposal, expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
- “This is a Republican proposal, but there's certainly Democrats interested who accept our rationale. Do I think eventually we could find some common ground? Absolutely,” he said as he walked through the subway tunnel.
Quick take: It's a rare climate policy Republicans like, as we've written, and Democrats are waiting on Cassidy to set the GOP marker.
3. 🚛 Just keep truckin': In other CRA news, the Senate yesterday approved a resolution to repeal the administration's pollution regulations for heavy-duty trucks.
Quick take: These CRA votes ultimately don't affect policy, but it's striking that the GOP has secured several bipartisan votes against Biden's agenda in the past four months.
- Lawmakers have voted to overturn the WOTUS rule and an ESG-related regulation, on top of the trucking resolution and the pending solar vote.