Permitting watchers would be wise to focus on H.R. 1's 37 amendments.

Why it matters: Republicans made in order for floor debate a litany of potential add-ons that could send the bill careening into uncharted waters.

What'll come up: A list so long Billy Joel could make it a song ...

An amendment from Scott Perry would fulfill a long-sought goal of some conservatives to repeal Section 115 of the Clean Air Act, which serves as the basis for EPA's efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

Many are fossil-centric, including amendments that would prevent fracking regulations, revoke FERC gas policies and speed up coal-to-product projects.

Republican red meat like offshore windmill impacts on whales and a federal gas stove ban (that ain't happening) will also arise via amendment.

Democrats also got amendments that would bolster permit staff efficiency and scrap language in the GOP bill that would undo the elimination of noncompetitive leasing for oil and gas sales in the Inflation Reduction Act.

What won't come up: Rules opted against letting the House consider amendments that would ban offshore oil projects in certain waters.

That means Vern Buchanan, a potential GOP swing vote on the package, isn't getting a vote on his ban on drilling off the coast of Florida.

Rules also left out amendments from Andy Ogles and Perry modifying language that would let the government ban foreign-owned mining firms from federal lands for human rights issues.

Some Republicans have hinted they might clarify that language before it gets a full floor vote. So far, it's been left unscathed.

What they're saying: Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman sounded confident leaving Rules, telling Jael he believes amendments won't stymie odds of passage.