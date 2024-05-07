OxCCU has started outreach to investors as it prepares to raise $15 million to $25 million to build its next emissions-to-jet-fuel plant in the UK, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: The startup says it can turn carbon into sustainable aviation fuel at a lower cost than its competitors.

Catch up fast: Transforming carbon dioxide into jet fuel typically requires two big steps: first a transition to carbon monoxide, and then a reaction that converts those carbon and oxygen molecules into fuel.

OxCCU says it's pioneered an approach to make jet fuel in a single step, reducing plant construction and operating costs.

Flashback: The company last summer raised nearly $22.7 million in a Series A led by Clean Energy Ventures, joined by United Airlines Ventures and Aramco Ventures, among others.

That funding supported a demonstration plant at London Oxford Airport, which OxCCU expects to bring online in July.

The latest: The company is aiming to roughly double that raise starting later this year.

"We still have plenty of cash, but not quite enough to comfortably get through the next milestone," CEO Andrew Symes tells Axios.

The round will support a planned 160 kg/day facility, which OxCCU plans to build in the UK's industrial Humber region.

OxCCU expects to announce a site location and project partners later this year.

Between the lines: OxCCU is crossing into a tricky startup phase. Its planned facility is bigger than a pilot and smaller than what investors would see as fully commercial. Technology risk also looms over the operation.

That first-of-a-kind phase is behind the company's path of an equity raise over project finance or other forms of debt.

What's next: OxCCU ultimately plans to pursue licensing agreements.