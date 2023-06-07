United backs carbon dioxide-to-fuels maker OXCCU
Aspiring jet-fuel developer OXCCU raised nearly $23 million in a Series A joined by United Airlines Ventures, the company announced.
Why it matters: OXCCU says it can make jet fuel from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.
Details: OXCCU closed a $22.7 million Series A led by Clean Energy Ventures.
- Aramco Ventures, Eni Next, Braavos Capital, Kiko Ventures, the University of Oxford, Trafigura, TechEnergy Ventures and Doral Energy-Tech Ventures participated, in addition to United's venture fund.
- The all-equity round closed last month at an undisclosed valuation. CEO Andrew Symes tells Axios it's "significantly up" from the startup's last raise.
Of note: "I can’t say when we’re going to be profitable. But the point is that the business model is a proven, understood business model that is possible today," Symes says.
- OXCCU had previously raised just over $2.5 million.
State of play: A slew of startups are making or aiming to make sustainable aviation fuel from farming leftovers, greases and oils.
- Collecting all that material is expensive and there's only so much to go around.
- OXCCU is among a small but growing number of startups aiming to make cost-competitive jet fuel from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. "We have the feasibility. The challenge has been cost," Symes says.
How it works: The London-based company says its breakthrough is an iron-based catalyst, which it says converts a two-step production process into a one-step process that can cut capital costs as much as 50%.
Between the lines: Potential savings on operating expenses are fuzzier.
Context: Air Company, a vodka-distiller-turned-fuels-maker, signed a $65 million deal with the U.S. Defense Department in February to make jet fuel from CO2.
What's next: OXCCU aspires to license its tech to producers. It's building a demonstration plant at London Oxford Airport.