Trade groups aren't just industry mouthpieces — board rooms look to them as industry bellwethers.

Zoom in: When the organization claiming to be the foremost advocate for clean energy in America says that a clean energy goal is unrealistic, it gives ample cover to electric utilities, corporations and investors inclined to slow their own energy transition spending.

Be smart: American Clean Power isn't the Fed. Investors won't immediately shift strategy based on the group's latest statement.

Yes, but: The remarks from CEO Jason Grumet give risk-averse utilities and businesses a powerful argument to rein in their green energy investments — especially as board rooms face shareholder lawsuits from anti-ESG groups.

It's a tricky argument that climate founders will now have to address as they pitch these potential customers and investors.

Zoom in: Grumet's statements echo the "too quickly too soon" arguments we've heard since the dawn of the very first go-green campaign.

There's a yearslong backlog to connect new energy sources to the grid, transmission planning remains a mess, offshore wind had a miserable 2023, and renewable energy projects like onshore wind and solar need to buy a lot more land to get built.

Our thought bubble: It's different coming from the group that's supposed to be the biggest champion for why those hurdles can be overcome — especially when researchers have concluded that a clean grid is achievable by 2035.

What we're watching: We'll see whether Grumet's statements get weaponized in upcoming utility hearings, corporate earnings calls, Hill testimony, and pitch meetings.