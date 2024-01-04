We've recycled the wrapping paper and raised a glass of whey to the new year. Now let's see what some venture investors think about certain climate-tech sectors in 2024.

Advanced nuclear energy: " The bloom will come off the radioactive rose as science-fiction won't translate to science-fact on fusion, and regulatory headwinds nuke SMR deployment." -Vaughn Blake, Blue Bear Capital

The bloom will come off the radioactive rose as science-fiction won't translate to science-fact on fusion, and regulatory headwinds nuke SMR deployment." -Vaughn Blake, Blue Bear Capital Methane: "We'll see a substantial uptick in investors looking for methane-focused start-ups." -Amy Duffuor, Azolla Ventures

"We'll see a substantial uptick in investors looking for methane-focused start-ups." -Amy Duffuor, Azolla Ventures Methanol: "It's a multi-purpose chemical that can store long-term energy inexpensively, serve as a chemical feedstock, be made from captured CO2, and directly replace fossil fuels in hard-to-decarbonize applications like shipping." -Joshua Posamentier, Congruent Ventures

"It's a multi-purpose chemical that can store long-term energy inexpensively, serve as a chemical feedstock, be made from captured CO2, and directly replace fossil fuels in hard-to-decarbonize applications like shipping." -Joshua Posamentier, Congruent Ventures Next-gen mining: "China will use its critical metals monopoly to choke off U.S. defense and electrification; it will prompt a scramble in bio-mining and other on-shoring." -Shomik Dutta, Overture VC

"China will use its critical metals monopoly to choke off U.S. defense and electrification; it will prompt a scramble in bio-mining and other on-shoring." -Shomik Dutta, Overture VC Grid tech, metals, and industrials: "Transmission and monitoring to bring more renewables onto the grid; circularity for critical metals and minerals; decarbonization of cement, steel and chemicals." -Dan Goldman, Clean Energy Ventures