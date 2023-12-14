Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Liquor startup Wheyward Spirit is raising a $1.5 million seed round to grow its production and customers, founder and CEO Emily Darchuk tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company's ambitions show that investors see green in the circular economy, where companies use waste to make products.

Details: The company, based in Portland and founded in 2018, has so far been funded by angel investors including Gary Hirschberg, the founder of organic yogurt giant Stonyfield Farm.

The round will help Wheyward Spirit grow its production and customers, after launching its second spirit, a whisky-style aged barrel liquor called Wheysky, in May. Its first product is a clear liquor that's sold in Whole Foods in some regions.

Darchuk, a food scientist with a background in the food and beverage sectors, said her aha moment came when cheese makers reached out to her with concerns about what to do with their whey waste. She described whey as highly nutritious, clean, and mild.

The company to date has collected 1.5 million pounds of whey to process into its spirits.

Big picture: Wheyward Spirit is trying to define a new category in a traditionally hard-to-break-into sector with a dairy waste that not many people know much about.