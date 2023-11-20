SEC blinks on climate disclosure rule

Regulators at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told lobbyists and corporate chiefs that the agency plans to scale back its long-awaited climate disclosure rules, per a Reuters report this morning.

Why it matters: The agency is reportedly planning to exclude so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are the most complicated to measure but make up as much as 70% of an organization's greenhouse gas emissions.

Catch up fast: Emissions are generally divided into three categories: There's Scope 1 for emissions from sources directly owned or controlled by a company, and Scope 2 for emissions associated with buying energy, heating, and cooling.

Scope 3 is often the largest: They're the emissions associated with a company's activities more broadly, such as the carbon generated throughout its supply chains and use of its products in the economy.

Be smart: A range of corporate groups had heavily lobbied the SEC to exclude Scope 3 emissions from a rule it's drafting, which will require publicly listed companies to disclose certain climate risks.

The latest: SEC officials have apparently indicated that the agency plans to omit Scope 3, citing potential legal challenges.

"Those concerns were fueled by last year's Supreme Court decision curbing the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions," according to Reuters.

Of note: The move, if finalized, would be a deviation from the European Union, which plans to mandate Scope 3 disclosures for large companies by 2024.

Yes, but: California last month enacted a measure that will require companies to begin disclosing Scope 3 emissions starting in 2027.