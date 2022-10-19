SEC records reveal lobbying blitz on disclosures of greenhouse gas emissions

Newly posted SEC records reveal fresh corporate efforts to shape regulations that will mandate detailed disclosures of greenhouse gas emissions.

Driving the news: They show recent SEC member or staff meetings with BP; banking giants like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase under the banner of the Financial Services Forum; and Allstate Insurance.

There have also been sessions with interest groups like the Environmental Defense Fund, Public Citizen, Americans for Financial Reform and others.

Why it matters: The flurry of newly available records for September and October, as well as older meetings, show intense interest and concern about the brewing first-time requirements.

The meetings provide stakeholders a chance to influence draft proposals before they're made final.

Zoom in: The filings provide a glimpse into what's on the minds of the parties.