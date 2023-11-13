Swedish truck company Volvo Group plans to acquire the battery business of bankrupt electric vehicle company Proterra for $210 million.

Why it matters: The outcome for Proterra's fast-growing battery unit highlights both the expanding global market for electric trucks and buses but also the challenges ahead for EV manufacturing.

Details: On Friday Volvo Group said it won an auction for Proterra Powered, which is Proterra's division that makes battery systems for electric trucks, buses and vans for commercial customers.

The division was one of three business lines that Proterra put up for sale through bankruptcy proceedings in August.

The other two divisions, Proterra Energy (which makes charging gear) and Proterra Transit (which makes electric transit buses for transit agencies) are scheduled to have an auction later today.

The deal is subject to the bankruptcy court's approval, as well as regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Catch up quick: The almost 20-year-old company based in Burlingame, Calif. filed for bankruptcy protection after its electric transit bus unit faced huge capital needs and struggled with supply chain issues and burdensome contracts.

Proterra leadership said in filings that potential investors expressed interest in purchasing the company's charging and battery business but were scared off by the transit unit.

Just two years before the bankruptcy, in June 2021, Proterra went public via a SPAC with ArcLight in a deal that was once valued at $1.6 billion.

Proterra Powered was the fastest growing of Proterra's business lines, and the unit had more than a dozen OEMs partners and delivered battery systems for more than 1,600 vehicles.

Big picture: The Volvo Group acquisition shows how global automakers are showing increasing interest in commercial electric truck and bus markets.

Companies that buy trucks and buses are being pushed to buy electric versions by both regulations and net zero goals.

But the $210 million winning auction bid is just a portion of Proterra Powered's revenue-generating potential. For the year 2022, Proterra Powered and Proterra Energy generated collective revenue of $118.28 million.

What's next: We'll be watching for the results of the auction of Proterra Energy and Proterra Transit.