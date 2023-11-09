Exclusive: Pioneer raises $2.9M to unlock government funding

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pioneer has closed a $2.9 million seed round for its software that finds and manages government funding opportunities for climate startups.

Why it matters: The startup aims to streamline the often arduous process for founders seeking federal money.

How it works: Pioneer says its software spots funding opportunities, manages the application timelines, and helps prepare needed documents.

The San Francisco-based startup charges a flat project fee. It collects an additional fee if a startup secures funding.

Pioneer says it's working with companies in the electric vehicle, battery tech, and logistics sectors since launching its service in February.

Details: Blue Bear Capital led the startup's all-equity round, which closed in July.