Expert voices: Stephen Lacey of Latitude Media

Alan Neuhauser
Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of Latitude Media.

There's plenty of funding out there for climate tech — founders just need to be creative on where to find it, Stephen Lacey tells Axios.

Why he matters: As former host of the "The Energy Gang" podcast and former editor of Greentech Media, Lacey is the closest thing climate tech has to a celebrity.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What's been the big story in climate tech this month?

  • "The $3 billion partial loan guarantee from the Department of Energy for a 100,000-home virtual power plant.
  • DOE has historically focused on big infrastructure projects. They're now experimenting with some interesting things. With this government backing, I think we'll see next-level development."

What would you add to the narrative?

  • "We've seen these systems provide immediate relief under the threat of extreme weather. They've become more sophisticated, their costs have come down, there's recognition from utilities that this is not just a cute technology."

What do you feel is going unnoticed?

  • "The U.S. is potentially an engineered carbon-removal powerhouse. It started in 2021 with the Carbon Removal Shot, a DOE goal to get the average carbon cost of engineered carbon removal to $200 per metric ton — a very ambitious goal.
  • Then there was $1.2 billion in funding for carbon removal projects under the direct air capture hubs. The DOE has developed a commercial direct air capture technology prize. This month, the government put together a purchase pilot where they're going to start to buy credits from carbon removal projects.
  • I don't see any other country doing it at the scale that the United States is doing."

One tip for climate-tech founders or investors?

  • "Think more creatively about how to finance your project. The government is begging companies to work with them. There's a bunch of new corporate strategic partners out there. The oil and gas industry is involved. Banks are making large investments.
  • There's a lot of funding — it's just not necessarily coming from venture capitalists."

💼 First job: "Manager at a movie theater."

👑 Proudest achievement: "Taking this market really seriously when there was a lot of early dismissal."

🤦 Facepalm achievement: "In 2010, when the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management approved construction plans for Cape Wind, I gave an interview to a local NPR station saying that it was basically a done deal. I stopped making projections like that."

