Exclusive: Post Script Media raises $4M for climate newsroom expansion

Climate podcast producer Post Script Media has raised $4 million to expand into research and daily news reporting largely focused on industry software, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: The company rebranding as Latitude Media is being helmed by Stephen Lacey, whose previous work leading Greentech Media and its podcast "The Energy Gang" made him one of the most well known names in climate tech.

Driving the news: Latitude raised the $4 million in two $2 million tranches, both led by early-stage climate investor Prelude Ventures.

The most recent equity round closed Sept. 22. Latitude declined to disclose the valuation.

The latest: Latitude will focus on business audiences in climate software, electric grid technologies, and a catch-all category that CEO Scott Clavenna termed "emerging tech."

The site will also offer regular research reports with an initial focus on AI.

Catch up fast: Clavenna previously founded Greentech Media, one of the first news sites dedicated to clean energy coverage.

One of its centerpiece features was the "Energy Gang," a weekly podcast with Lacey, D.C. policy expert Katherine Hamilton and then-investor Jigar Shah, who now directs the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office.

State of play: Latitude is at least the third venture-backed climate newsroom to launch or announce a significant expansion this year.