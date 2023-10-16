Why offshore wind turbines keep breaking

A surge in blade failures and turbine breakdowns has sparked an urgent debate in offshore wind: whether the industry has hit a ceiling on just how big it should build.

Why it matters: Mechanical problems have spooked investors and hamstrung what was expected to be one of the biggest boom sectors of clean energy.

Catch up fast: Bigger turbines tend to harvest more wind. The tallest projects in Europe now equal New York City's 70-story Rockefeller Center, with blades that stretch 351 feet.

That's more than double the average size less than a decade ago, according to industry insurance provider GCube.

U.S. turbines run big as well. And last year, the three main manufacturers — Siemens Energy, GE and Vestas — began reporting an alarming number of mechanical failures.

"The community is increasingly asking, 'How do we revisit this design?'" MIT professor Michael Howland tells Axios.

By the numbers: The frequency of insurance claims for such breakdowns doubled between 2012 and 2021, according to data provided by GCube.

The latest: Engineers are investigating the potential link between turbine size and breakdowns.

"We may have crossed some kind of threshold," Patrick Moriarty, engineering manager at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, tells Axios. "There may be certain physics coming into play that haven't been important in the past that aren't modeled in the design."

Zoom in: Some engineers wonder whether the process of making the blades by hand — there's no machine big enough to do the task — is a factor.

What we're watching: How quickly Siemens Energy, GE and Vestas work out the kinks. The last major problem took roughly a decade to solve.