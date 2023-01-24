Wind energy manufacturers are being hit by high costs, supply chain constraints and turbine breakdowns.

Why it matters: The challenges are forcing layoffs at the biggest turbine makers and dragging down quarterly earnings.

Driving the news: GE this morning reported that its renewable energy division saw revenue drop 19% in Q4, even as the rest of the company was profitable.

The bulk of the pain was concentrated in GE's wind energy business, which is among the largest manufacturers of wind turbines and blades.

GE's wind power struggles came amid a slowdown in new U.S. wind projects last year, per Deloitte's annual renewable energy outlook.

Zoom in: The company has reportedly been hemorrhaging money through warranty payments for unreliable turbines.

These include blade failures and tower collapses.

Of note: GE in October planned to layoff about 20% of its onshore wind workforce.

State of play: The problems may be especially pronounced at GE. But the company isn't alone.

What's next: Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act will give a moderate boost to manufacturers, per a Wood Mackenzie report last week.