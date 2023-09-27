Share on email (opens in new window)

Permitting is holding back the carbon removal sector, according to industry execs.

Why it matters: Scientists and executives see the nascent sector as a key method for reducing emissions and holding the Earth's temperature below a critical threshold.

Driving the news: Executives in the space spoke at the SOSV Climate Summit this week and pointed to permitting as one of the biggest barriers to growing the deployment of the tech.

"There's a huge amount that needs to change about permitting to actually enable this to happen," said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Charm Industrial, which turns biomass into a bbq smoke-like sludge that the startup injects underground.

Reinhardt specifically pointed to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which he said is "just shooting ourselves in the foot" in terms of deploying climate technologies quickly enough.

"The same toolkit that environmentalists use to hinder fossil fuel production, [NEPA] is also the same toolkit that we have to permit these solar, wind, nuclear [and] CDR projects. . . There's something wrong there," said Shashank Samala, CEO and co-founder of Heirloom, which accelerates the natural process of limestone to absorb carbon from the air.

Yes, but: Clean-energy advocates have long lamented the lengthy permitting process for projects, and Congress has tried to streamline permitting across nuclear, hydro and battery-minerals mining.

But engineered carbon-removal technologies like Charm Industrial and Heirloom are at an early stage relative to wind, solar, hydro and nuclear fission and could need more environmental review.

A report from a United Nations body recently included language saying engineered removal technologies "pose unknown environmental and social risks."

The big picture: Permitting is a bit of a red herring for the sector.

Companies are caught in a chicken-and-egg scenario, where to be cost effective, carbon removal technologies, which can include dozens of different types of natural and engineered technologies, need to be deployed at a much larger size.

Reinhardt said that carbon removal needs to be able to remove 10 billion tons of CO2 annually — or 25% of all the emissions the world makes every year. But today only about 10,000 tons per year of carbon removal is being deployed.

"[W]e're talking about many orders of magnitude growth. Something like 70% compound growth for the next 27 years to get to that scale. . . .That's twice as fast as software grew over the last 30 years," said Reinhardt.

Thought bubble: Growing engineered carbon-removal tech twice as fast as software isn't likely to happen.