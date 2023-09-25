Microsoft is seeking a nuclear energy chief

Share on email (opens in new window)

The tech giant is looking to hire a principal program manager to implement cutting-edge small nuclear reactors to power energy-hungry data centers.

Why it matters: The unusual job posting underscores how Microsoft sees nuclear energy as central to its clean-energy ambitions, along with renewables and batteries.

What's happening: The manager "will be responsible for maturing and implementing a global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and microreactor energy strategy."

Context: Microsoft last year announced an agreement with Ontario Power Generation to buy clean-energy credits from the Canadian utility.

Ontario Power Generation is expected to be the first in North America to deploy a small modular reactor.

Meanwhile, investment in the technology has surged in recent years.

TerraPower, the small reactor developer launched by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, raised $750 million last year.

Catch up fast: Small modular reactors and tinier microreactors can be assembled in a factory and shipped to where they're needed, promising potential lower costs.