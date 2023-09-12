Share on email (opens in new window)

Lyten, a startup that makes a novel form of graphene, has raised $200 million in a Series B round to build up production of its batteries.

Why it matters: The funding is another bright spot for climate tech growth equity, and highlights how batteries for electric vehicles continue to attract investor attention.

Details: San Jose, Calif.-based Lyten said venture capitalists Prime Movers Lab led the round, which also included strategic investors Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, and The Walbridge Group.

The company produces a crumpled form of graphene (they call it 3D graphene) that it's using for three initial applications: to hold sulfur together in a high-energy lithium sulfur battery; to make a lightweight material for things like industrial cases; and as part of a sensitive sensor.

Much of the funding will go to graphene production and battery manufacturing capacity, said Chief Sustainability Officer Keith Norman.

Of note: Lyten, founded in 2015, has raised more than $410 million.

Yes, but: Lithium sulfur batteries, which don't use cobalt or nickel, have been under development for years and there are none being commercially produced at scale.

Celina Mikolajczak, the company's chief battery technology officer, told me earlier this year: "Sulfur is unruly. Lithium is unruly. When you put these two elements together you get a chemistry that is really difficult to work with."

Lyten's risk is beyond the R&D phase but not yet at the phase of scaling up repeatable commercial manufacturing. "We're working our way through that middle phase," said Norman.

Big picture: The Inflation Reduction Act has unleashed both government and private capital for domestic battery manufacturing, EV production, and battery recycling plants.