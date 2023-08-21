Reproduced from American Biogas Council

Companies are on track to funnel $1.5 billion into new biogas systems in the U.S. this year.

Why it matters: Renewable natural gas, procured from biogas, is set to play a significant role in helping companies hit net-zero targets and state mandates.

Details: The number of new biogas systems is rising and could jump even further next year, according to the American Biogas Council, a trade group.

The proliferation of these systems, which are mostly at wastewater treatment plants, farms or landfills, is being boosted by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The council's executive director, Patrick Serfass, says the effect of the IRA on biogas has just started.

"Only now are a lot of developers deeply understanding the provisions enough to be able to integrate the IRA benefits into their development strategy," Serfass tells Axios.

Zoom in: Investment in U.S. biogas systems started to soar in 2021, amid a land grab and consolidation push.

Last year, oil giant BP acquired Archaea Energy, one of the largest U.S. RNG operators, for $4.1 billion.

Earlier this month, the infrastructure investing business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management funded Synthica Energy, which develops biogas projects from food waste.

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge committed $1 billion to fund the deployment of digesters from Massachusetts startup Divert, and also invested $80 million into Divert.

Big picture: Renewable natural gas can be used to power industrial processes, buildings and vehicles. But the prospect of RNG use in semi trucks has seized the most attention lately.

Jigar Shah, head of the Department of Energy's loan programs office, said on platform X last week: "2023 should be the Year of Renewable Natural Gas," because it's currently the only way to decarbonize semi trucks at scale.

Companies that are using RNG-powered trucks include Walmart, Amazon, UPS and Waste Management.

Yes, but: The size of the biogas market in the U.S. is a small fraction of the overall natural gas market and is limited by the number of locations where anaerobic digesters can be used to convert organic waste.