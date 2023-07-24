Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors are so far shying from taking the plunge into floating wind.

Why it matters: The future of offshore wind on America's West Coast hinges on cutting-edge platforms that float atop the sea — and the cash needed to build them.

Catch up fast: The waters off California are far deeper than those off the East Coast. That requires newer, expensive floating turbine designs.

The latest: Global venture and private equity investors put $72.5 million into floating wind and solar startups last year, per PitchBook data.

That's a fraction of the capital raised in 2021 and 2020.

Reality check: This remains a nascent space with relatively few deals — a couple dozen each of the past few years.

What's happening: Developers of conventional offshore wind turbines, which are planted in shallower seafloors, are already dealing with major quality control problems and cost challenges.

Those issues have soured some investors on offshore wind companies.

Plus: The market chill of the past two years made investors even more cautious around capital-intensive startups.

What we're watching: The U.S. Department of Energy last year held the country's first auction for floating offshore wind sites, off California.

Earlier this year the DOE announced steps to fuel further private investment, particularly through R&D.

Be smart: That support in such a quiet sector may spell startup opportunity — if founders can win over investors.

Of note: The levelized cost of energy for floating offshore wind is about $207 per MWh — nearly three times the $75 per MWh for fixed offshore turbines, per the DOE.