State of play: Rift over green shipping

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

BP announced its investment in methanol startup WasteFuel this morning as international negotiators gathered in London to hash out a potential deal to slash emissions from the shipping industry.

Why it matters: A global agreement to use cleaner maritime fuels would further stoke investment in methanol and liquefied natural gas.

What's happening: Diplomats and shipping chiefs have been meeting this week at the International Maritime Organization's headquarters.

The UN agency is aiming to tighten its greenhouse gas targets for international shipping — and ultimately set a course toward phasing out emissions entirely.

Be smart: Hydrogen-powered ships exist. But the most immediate replacement fuels will be methanol and liquefied natural gas, which are easier to transport.

The intrigue: The White House this week hosted executives from the methanol industry to talk about the IMO negotiations.

There's growing concern that China will try to scuttle efforts to phase-out conventional maritime fuels.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration last year announced an effort to create "green shipping corridors" to encourage companies to invest in cleaner fuels.

Reality check: Methanol is already in high demand for building materials, clothing, car parts and more. Efforts to incorporate the fuel into shipping will send demand even higher, challenging supplies.