Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Energy giant BP this morning announced a $10 million investment in WasteFuel, a California startup that is raising a $45 million Series B to produce methanol for the shipping industry, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: As the industry shifts from heavily polluting fuel, shipping companies like Maersk are buying every drop of methanol they can find .

Driving the news: BP Ventures is leading the Series B, joined by Maersk, i(x) Net Zero, and philanthropist Aileen Getty.

WasteFuel began fundraising in June. It expects the round to close by the end of the year.

Context: Roughly 90% of the world's goods are moved by ships that generate about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

How it works: WasteFuel, based in Pacific Palisades, Calif., plans to make methanol by capturing gas from landfills and farms.

The startup is developing its first plant in Dubai, and it's in talks to develop another plant, either in the U.S. or other locations.

The company for now plans to produce and transport the fuels itself rather than license the technology.

BP is one of its offtakers.

Zoom out: The funding announcement comes as diplomats and shipping execs meet in London to hammer out a potential new goal for reducing shipping emissions.

The UN's International Maritime Organization has slowly pushed countries and shipping conglomerates to transition their ships to cleaner fuels.

The big picture: Methanol, which is basically liquid methane, and liquefied natural gas have emerged as the two leading alternative fuels.