Guardian Agriculture raises $20M for crop-dusting drones

Guardian Agriculture, which makes large crop-dusting drones, raised a $20 million series A round.

Why it matters: Commercial farmers are looking to protect crops more efficiently and cost effectively. Guardian's larger unmanned drone can cover a wide area for the same or less than it costs to hire a manned plane.

Details: The funding will be invested in moving toward commercial operations and getting Guardian's first aircraft to its first spray customer, Wilbur-Ellis, this summer, Guardian CEO Adam Bercu said.

Fall Line Capital led the round.

How it works: Guardian's drone is much larger and more sophisticated than a typical drone. It's actually classified as an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

It was the first eVTOL approved for commercial deployment in the U.S. by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bercu says the Massachusetts-based Guardian already has $100 million in orders, including an order for 400 systems from Wilbur-Ellis.

Zoom in: In a world where well-funded urban air taxis are a distant dream, Guardian's eVTOL crop sprayer is already deploying its drones across the commercial ag industry.

Be smart: It's a tough funding market for climate tech, but startups with a line of commercial customers can break through.

What we're watching: Guardian will need to raise more funding, including project financing, to move into commercial production at its factory outside of Boston.

"This is our Roadster," said Bercu, referring to Guardian's first electric crop-spraying drone, the SC-1, "and we want to move over to the Model S."

