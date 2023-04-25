Meet the new crop-dusting drones

The first large electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft approved for commercial deployment in the U.S. isn't an urban air taxi or a cargo shuttle. It's an aerial crop-spraying machine for farm fields.

Why it matters: Commercial farmers have been moving away from tractor sprayers, which can damage crops, to autonomous aerial systems. But most crop-spraying drones are too small to cover enough acreage.

Guardian Agriculture developed a larger, purpose-built eVTOL that covers a wider area, with digital precision, for the same or less than it costs to hire a piloted helicopter or plane.

What's next: The green light from the Federal Aviation Administration means Massachusetts-based Guardian is now ramping up production of the $300,000 machines.