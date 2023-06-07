Axios Pro Exclusive Content

State of play: United's jet-fuel bets

Alan Neuhauser
14 mins ago
Illustration of a pattern of airplanes.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

OXCCU is simply the latest aspiring fuel-maker to draw investment from United Airlines Ventures.

  • 👀 It isn't even the first that's focused on carbon dioxide.

State of play: Other fuel startups in the corporate venture arm's stable include:

  • Alder Fuels, a D.C.-based fuel maker that uses "biomass" from forest and crop waste.
  • Dimensional Energy, a Chicago-based CO2-to-fuels startup.
  • Fulcrum Bioenergy, a Pleasanton, Calif.-based company working to convert landfill waste into fuel.
  • Next Renewable Fuels, a Portland, Ore.-based startup making fuel from recycled organic materials like cooking oil.
Go deeper