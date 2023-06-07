State of play: United's jet-fuel bets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

OXCCU is simply the latest aspiring fuel-maker to draw investment from United Airlines Ventures.

👀 It isn't even the first that's focused on carbon dioxide.

State of play: Other fuel startups in the corporate venture arm's stable include: