Green private equity firm Vision Ridge raises $700M

Green private equity firm Vision Ridge Partners has raised a $700 million fund.

Why it matters: The firm, with more than $3 billion under management, is focused on investing across the energy, transportation, and agriculture sectors.

Details: Vision Ridge contributed to the $1 billion raised last fall by TeraWatt Infrastructure, a SF-based company aiming to build electric charging infrastructure for commercial fleets.

Late last year, Vision Ridge pulled in Jules Kortenhorst, then the CEO of influential climate advocacy and research group RMI, to join the firm as a partner.

Zoom in: Vision Ridge's investments include Earthrise, an Arlington, Va.-based energy developer; Vison RNG, a Canonsburg, Pa.-based landfill-to-gas infrastructure developer; and Fjord1 a Norwegian maritime transportation services provider.

What they're saying: "The problem of funding the energy transition is not a lack of financial capacity but that too much is still pointed at the old energy system," Vision Ridge founder Reuben Munger told Megan Hernbroth in October.