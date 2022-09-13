TeraWatt, a fleet charging network company, has surpassed $1 billion in private funding raised following a fresh injection of cash, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Building out a nationwide network of EV chargers is a capital-intensive undertaking.

Details: TeraWatt raised $100 million in capital when it launched back in May 2021, and says it has secured additional undisclosed funding to push past the $1 billion mark.

Funds managed by Vision Ridge Partners led the fresh infusion of capital, while existing investors Keyframe Capital and Cyrus Capital increased their capital commitments.

The funds came over the past six months, CEO Neha Palmer tells Axios, and Vision Ridge Partners will gain a board seat with its recent investment.

How it works: TeraWatt buys land near highways or other major logistics routes with the intent of building charging sites for EV fleets, including mid- and heavy-duty electric trucks.

Between the lines: TeraWatt's approach to EV charging requires quite a bit of upfront capital given it is purchasing land and building the sites itself.

However, the owned-and-operated sites stand to provide a steady stream of revenue once operational, without the caveats of any middlemen.

The bottom line: Investors are reacting to the Inflation Reduction Act by funneling funds into the companies that stand to benefit most from tax credits, including TeraWatt.