An auction for geothermal energy development on federal lands set a record yesterday. Companies placed six-figure bids for lease sales across more than 190,000 acres — nearly double the amount of land as the previous record-setting auction last fall.

Why it matters: The surge in interest reflects mounting investor appetite for geothermal energy development and, by extension, the level of demand they expect to see for the round-the-clock, clean electricity that geothermal can generate.

Driving the news: The Bureau of Land Management held a lease sale Tuesday for parcels across four districts in Nevada.

The auction attracted bids for 192,912 acres, or about 300 square miles, per results posted by BLM. The winning bidders committed to pay nearly $2.98 million.

That's vastly more than the previous recordholder, which was another lease sale in Nevada in October, a BLM spokesperson tells Axios. That auction received bids for about 102,402 acres, at a total of just $637,892.

Of note: Registered bidders for yesterday's auction included not just geothermal energy developers, such as Zanskar Geothermal & Minerals, OM Geothermal and TLS Geothermics Corp., but also oil and gas companies like Chevron and Kirkwood Oil and Gas.

Regional utilities and power producers, such as Nevada Energy subsidiary Sierra Pacific Power Co., participated as well.

State of play: Geothermal last year accounted for just 0.4% of U.S. electricity generation, but the sector's boom moment seems to be here.

The technology provides nonintermittent (or "firm"), zero-emissions electricity generated from hot rock deep beneath the Earth's surface.

Meanwhile: Geothermal energy developer Fervo Energy last week closed $138 million in funding, which appeared to be the largest investment round in the sector, as reported exclusively by Axios.