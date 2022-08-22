Exclusive: Fervo raises $138M for geothermal energy

Fervo Energy, a Houston-based geothermal electricity generation, closed what appears to be the largest investment round ever in the geothermal energy sector.

Why it matters: Geothermal energy is a sliver of zero-emissions electricity generation in the U.S. But as a source of round-the-clock clean power — not to mention heating and cooling — it's seen as vital for achieving full decarbonization.

Details: DCVC, which focuses on companies taking on especially difficult scientific or engineering challenges, led the round.

The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Liberty Energy, Macquarie, Grantham Foundation, Impact Science Ventures and Prelude Ventures participated as new investors.

Existing investors Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Helmerich & Payne, 3x5 Partners, and Elemental Excelerator also joined the round.

What's happening: Fervo deploys drilling tech from the oil and gas sectors to generate electricity from hot rock deep beneath the Earth's surface.

The company is building a 5-MW site in Nevada to support Google data centers and infrastructure.

It's also constructing a 40-MW site in California for East Bay Community Energy.

“This is a quintessential deep-tech deal,” DCVC co-founder Zachary Bogue tells Axios. “Understanding how to make these geothermal reservoirs work,” a task that takes “cutting edge analytics and proprietary dataset, coupled with solving a hard real-world problem.”

Zoom out: Geothermal last year accounted for just 0.4% of U.S. electricity generation. But with geothermal power plants in seven states, the country leads the world in geothermal electricity generation.

The sector is poised to accelerate: California regulators, for example, last year issued a mandate for 1,000 MW of "non-weather-dependent" — read: neither solar nor wind — zero-emissions energy by 2026.

The U.S. Department of Energy this summer said geothermal could account for 8.5% of U.S. electricity generation by 2050.

What's next: Fervo makes its money from power purchase agreements. The company has "several gigawatts" of projects in the pipeline, c0-founder and CEO Tim Latimer tells Axios. Those projects are 40 to 100 MW in size.

Fervo is focused on the Western U.S., namely California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. It's also eyeing overseas expansion.

What they're saying: "Because geothermal provides both clean electricity and clean heat, there’s a lot of opportunities for us to do different solutions and pair with different opportunities in interesting ways," Latimer says.

One such example: supporting direct air capture, such as Climeworks' Orca plant in Iceland, which is powered by an adjacent geothermal plant.

Flashback: Latimer this spring spoke with Generate's Ben Geman at CERAweek.