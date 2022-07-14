GM to install EV chargers every 50 miles
GM, along with EVgo and one of the country's biggest gas-station and rest-stop operators, plans to install 2,000 EV chargers in 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.
Why it matters: Driver anxiety around battery range and charging remains one of the most stubborn barriers facing EVs.
What's happening: GM is working with Pilot Company, which runs roughly 800 gas stations and stores, to deploy the fast chargers.
- The chargers will be installed, operated and maintained by the charging company EVgo.
- The rollout is being partly funded by government grants.
Zoom in: GM says the move is part of its $750 million investment in EV charging infrastructure.
- The automaker is also working with EVgo to install 3,250 chargers in towns and cities.
Of note: Search "Pilot Company" on Google and a top result describes the corporation as a "petroleum company." But click over to LinkedIn, and Pilot describes itself as a "growth company focused on innovative solutions across our retail, energy and logistics operations."
- In short: Pilot may operate a big fuel-tanker fleet and have hundreds of gas stations, but it also sees the EV writing on the wall — or at least the money to be made by giving drivers another reason to stop.
What they're saying: "Ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. Installing that infrastructure at charging stations helps "reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”