GM to install EV chargers every 50 miles

Alan Neuhauser
8 hours ago
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GM, along with EVgo and one of the country's biggest gas-station and rest-stop operators, plans to install 2,000 EV chargers in 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

Why it matters: Driver anxiety around battery range and charging remains one of the most stubborn barriers facing EVs.

What's happening: GM is working with Pilot Company, which runs roughly 800 gas stations and stores, to deploy the fast chargers.

  • The chargers will be installed, operated and maintained by the charging company EVgo.
  • The rollout is being partly funded by government grants.

Zoom in: GM says the move is part of its $750 million investment in EV charging infrastructure.

  • The automaker is also working with EVgo to install 3,250 chargers in towns and cities.

Of note: Search "Pilot Company" on Google and a top result describes the corporation as a "petroleum company." But click over to LinkedIn, and Pilot describes itself as a "growth company focused on innovative solutions across our retail, energy and logistics operations."

  • In short: Pilot may operate a big fuel-tanker fleet and have hundreds of gas stations, but it also sees the EV writing on the wall — or at least the money to be made by giving drivers another reason to stop.

What they're saying: "Ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. Installing that infrastructure at charging stations helps "reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”

