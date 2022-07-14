GM to install EV chargers every 50 miles

GM, along with EVgo and one of the country's biggest gas-station and rest-stop operators, plans to install 2,000 EV chargers in 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

Why it matters: Driver anxiety around battery range and charging remains one of the most stubborn barriers facing EVs.

What's happening: GM is working with Pilot Company, which runs roughly 800 gas stations and stores, to deploy the fast chargers.

The chargers will be installed, operated and maintained by the charging company EVgo.

The rollout is being partly funded by government grants.

Zoom in: GM says the move is part of its $750 million investment in EV charging infrastructure.

The automaker is also working with EVgo to install 3,250 chargers in towns and cities.

Of note: Search "Pilot Company" on Google and a top result describes the corporation as a "petroleum company." But click over to LinkedIn, and Pilot describes itself as a "growth company focused on innovative solutions across our retail, energy and logistics operations."

In short: Pilot may operate a big fuel-tanker fleet and have hundreds of gas stations, but it also sees the EV writing on the wall — or at least the money to be made by giving drivers another reason to stop.

What they're saying: "Ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. Installing that infrastructure at charging stations helps "reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”