Data: CR Consumer Reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

Just over one third of Americans say they'd "seriously consider" or "definitely" buy an EV as their next vehicle, per a survey of over 8,000 U.S. adults by Consumer Reports.

Why it matters: While EV sales in the past year have doubled, they accounted for only 5% of new vehicle registrations — and the Consumer Reports survey showed just how unfamiliar EVs still are to most Americans.

Driving the news: Consumer Reports said 36% of people surveyed would seriously consider an EV.

Overall, 71% of the people surveyed expressed at least some interest in EVs. But that figure includes the 35% share that merely said they "might consider" an EV.

EVs remain unique. Fewer than half of those surveyed said they'd even seen an EV in their neighborhoods.

Just 17% said they'd simply ridden in an EV in the past year, and barely 7% have driven one in the same period.

What they're saying: Participants said the primary concerns about owning an EV are charging logistics (61%), driving range (55%), and cost of buying and owning an EV (52%).

Yes, but: These same participants say EVs are cheaper to refuel (33%), cheaper to own (31%), and cheaper to maintain (28%).

The bottom line: 14% of the people surveyed said they'd "definitely" buy or lease an EV — a jump from 4% in another Consumer Reports survey just two years ago.