Gina Domanig on the power of market failure

This week we're talking with Gina Domanig, managing partner of Emerald Technology Ventures, a clean-energy and climate-tech VC based in Zurich.

Why she matters: Domanig leads a firm with about €1 billion under management and under advisory.

Emerald last month debuted a €250 million (~$264 million) fund focused on institutional investors, an expansion from its traditi0nal focus on corporates. In April, it announced another €200 million (~$217 million) venture fund focused specifically on the sustainable packaging supply chain.

What in your view was the big story in clean energy/climate tech this week?

Market failures — such as Australia’s two weeks ago, where market incentives were not sufficient to ensure supply, and lack of maintenance highlighted issues with theoretical capacity, leading to better market planning.

For example: Germany now mandating that each of its regions allocate 2% of land to wind.

What would you add to the narrative?

Energy security and the availability of capacity are demanding better planning. Resilience will be key.

By contrast, what’s going under-noticed or under-covered?

Long-duration storage and flexibility as part of the energy security equation.

In three-ish words, what change would you make to climate-tech investment?