Gina Domanig on the power of market failure
This week we're talking with Gina Domanig, managing partner of Emerald Technology Ventures, a clean-energy and climate-tech VC based in Zurich.
Why she matters: Domanig leads a firm with about €1 billion under management and under advisory.
- Emerald last month debuted a €250 million (~$264 million) fund focused on institutional investors, an expansion from its traditi0nal focus on corporates. In April, it announced another €200 million (~$217 million) venture fund focused specifically on the sustainable packaging supply chain.
What in your view was the big story in clean energy/climate tech this week?
- Market failures — such as Australia’s two weeks ago, where market incentives were not sufficient to ensure supply, and lack of maintenance highlighted issues with theoretical capacity, leading to better market planning.
- For example: Germany now mandating that each of its regions allocate 2% of land to wind.
What would you add to the narrative?
- Energy security and the availability of capacity are demanding better planning. Resilience will be key.
By contrast, what’s going under-noticed or under-covered?
- Long-duration storage and flexibility as part of the energy security equation.
In three-ish words, what change would you make to climate-tech investment?
- Aligning market incentives to enable investment.