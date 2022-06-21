Coming soon: EV and battery sold separately

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says automakers may soon split the cost of their EVs from the cost of the batteries — akin to buying a laptop and paying more for a bigger hard drive.

Why it matters: The approach, already being pursued by Vietnamese startup VinFast, would enable automakers to insulate their sticker prices from volatile commodity markets.

What he's saying: "You could imagine a scenario where, 'This is the price of the car, and then here’s the battery price on top of the car,'" Ingenlath tells Axios.

It will drive two developments: "People will be more conscious and searching more about the materials that you’re putting into the battery. That will be driven, of course, by these prices."

Also on the customer side: How big is your battery?

Hitting a ceiling on battery range: "How much capital do I put into the size of the battery for the car?"

"The customer has to be aware that, at some point, it doesn’t make much sense to put another 100 km here and another 100 km range there," Ingenlath says.

"We are now in the 1,000 km range. At some point, it gets ridiculous."

Bottom line: "We should at some point look at the charging infrastructure and how you charge a car."