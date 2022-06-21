Coming soon: EV and battery sold separately
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says automakers may soon split the cost of their EVs from the cost of the batteries — akin to buying a laptop and paying more for a bigger hard drive.
Why it matters: The approach, already being pursued by Vietnamese startup VinFast, would enable automakers to insulate their sticker prices from volatile commodity markets.
What he's saying: "You could imagine a scenario where, 'This is the price of the car, and then here’s the battery price on top of the car,'" Ingenlath tells Axios.
It will drive two developments: "People will be more conscious and searching more about the materials that you’re putting into the battery. That will be driven, of course, by these prices."
- Also on the customer side: How big is your battery?
Hitting a ceiling on battery range: "How much capital do I put into the size of the battery for the car?"
- "The customer has to be aware that, at some point, it doesn’t make much sense to put another 100 km here and another 100 km range there," Ingenlath says.
- "We are now in the 1,000 km range. At some point, it gets ridiculous."
Bottom line: "We should at some point look at the charging infrastructure and how you charge a car."