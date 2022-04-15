The EV startup VinFast revealed this week that it will bind its vehicles' U.S. buyers to a monthly battery subscription.

Why it matters: Drivers who purchase a VinFast EV will have to pay up to an extra $160 a month simply to drive the vehicle.

Buyers who don't opt for the "unlimited" package could find themselves shelling out even more in mileage fees.

Driving the news: VinFast, a Vietnamese startup, is launching two SUVs in the U.S.: a two-row midsize SUV starting at $40,700, and a three-row full-size SUV starting at $55,500.

In addition to the sticker price, buyers will also have to cough up for the vehicles' batteries: From $35 or $44 a month, plus mileage fees after 310 miles. Or $110 or $160 a month for an unlimited subscription.

By the numbers: The average American in 2019 drove more than 1,200 miles per month, per the Federal Highway Administration.

What they're saying: Not much. VinFast, in a press release, said that it's effectively "separating the price of the battery from the acquisition value of the automobile," which helps defray the upfront cost.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Flashback: Renault-Nissan introduced a similar battery-subscription model for certain EVs in Europe, but the programs were largely discontinued after only a few years, industry experts tell Axios.

The big picture: More automakers are introducing subscription pricing, and for features that drivers might have once taken for granted — from Lexus, Toyota and Subaru charging a fee for drivers to unlock their vehicles through an app, to BMW pondering whether to charge drivers monthly for heated seats.

The approach was popularized by Tesla. It represents how automakers are trying to reposition their products as software instead of hardware — which, if successful, would unlock billions of dollars in new revenue.

But VinFast's proposal marks one of the first times an automaker in the U.S. will require buyers to pay more simply to drive the vehicle they've already bought.

"The impact on up-front vehicle cost appears to be relatively minor," Rob Haslehurst, a managing director at the consulting firm L.E.K., tells Axios. "Across the average time of owning a vehicle, the subscription cost would only be 10%-20% of the sticker price, so it doesn’t feel like it meaningfully changes the relative price."

Nissan did not respond to a request for comment before publication.