Arcadia, a utility-data insights software company most recently valued at $1.45 billion, tells Axios it has purchased utility-data broker Urjanet for an undisclosed amount.

Why it matters: As the private markets cool, look for more consolidation to sweep areas like ESG software and data tools, among other formerly frothy sectors.

What's happening: Urjanet will become part of Arcadia once the deal closes, and Urjanet CEO Sanjoy Malik will become a senior adviser, Arcadia CEO Kiran Bhatraju tells Axios.

The acquisition was a mix of equity and cash, Bhatraju says.

Arcadia closed $200 million in Series E funding on May 10.

State of play: Urjanet is a decade-old company that provides utility data to corporations. Roughly 30% of the Fortune 500 uses its software, Bhatraju says.

Those corporations are now Arcadia customers, and Arcadia can now provide recommended actions and ESG goals using Urjanet's data sets.

Arcadia had previously indicated its interest in working with corporations on ESG data targets and other emissions-cutting initiatives, and the acquisition moved that timeline forward by years, Bhatraju says.

The intrigue: The acquisition was already on his radar prior to the $200 million funding round earlier this month, he added.

He also says Arcadia is willing to pursue other acquisitions in the future, but that the current funding environment didn't play much of a role in this particular deal.

The bottom line: "You will see more private-to-private acquisitions" in this market, Bhatraju says.