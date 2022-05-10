Arcadia, a startup that pulls energy-use data from smart meters via its API, raised $200 million in Series E funding at a $1.45 billion valuation. It's likely the last round of private financing the company will complete prior to a public offering, CEO Kiran Bhatraju tells Axios.

Why it matters: Public markets are a mess, the IPO window has all but closed, and growth funding rounds are becoming harder to secure, making this a precarious time for any late-stage company.

Driving the news: JPMorgan Chase led the round through its Sustainable Growth Equity Team.

New investor Triangle Peak Partners also participated in the round, which closed last week, and existing investors Camber Creek, Tiger Global Management, Wellington Management and Drawdown Fund re-upped.

State of play: Bhatraju, who previously started a company in the cleantech 1.o cycle, credits climate technology's current "super cycle" with continued investor excitement even as activity in other sectors slows substantially.

"It's a different experience than some of my founder friends," Bhatraju says of his most recent fundraising.

How it works: Arcadia collects energy-use data from smart meters through its API, which helps energy generators like community solar projects better sell energy to local utilities.

The data would plug into other data providers' sets, Bhatraju says, and the company will eventually look to use that data itself for carbon accounting.

"A lot of what's out there right now is really hand-wavey, but if you had the kilowatt-hour data of a building, you have a more accurate view of its footprint," Bhatraju says of current carbon accounting software.

Arcadia currently manages 700 megawatts of solar energy from several community solar projects nationwide, Bhatraju says.

The bottom line: $200 million is still a lot of money, so Arcadia may be in a comfortable place to wait out public market volatility as it preps for an IPO.