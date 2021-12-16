Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo illustration: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Nearly 50,000 Facebook users in 100 countries may have been targeted by "surveillance-for-hire" companies, parent company Meta said Thursday.
Driving the news: Meta director of threat disruption David Agranovich and head of cyber espionage Mike Dyvilyanski shared a blog post detailing a months long investigation in "cyber mercenaries" engaging in "surveillance-for-hire."
- Agranovich and Dyvilyanski wrote that Meta disabled seven entities, based in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia, which were found to have targeted people on the internet on behalf of governments or private clients. The entities were banned from Meta services entirely.
- According to the blog post, targets of the surveillance efforts included "journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists."
- Meta says it shared findings about the attempted attacks with security researchers, alerted the potential victims and issued cease-and-desist warnings to the attackers.
- A detailed report of the investigation says that about 1,500 Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to the seven entities' surveillance efforts and removed.
Why it matters: Meta's actions follow the growing trend of tech companies having to disrupt cyber attack attempts on their platforms, as online surveillance gets more sophisticated.
- Meta sued Israeli spyware firm NSO Group over WhatsApp malware in 2019. Thursday's report argues that NSO is just one part of a "much broader global cyber mercenary ecosystem."
What they're saying: "Cyber mercenaries" may argue their work is focused on criminals and terrorists, but their tactics are used on many types of people, the two authors wrote.
- "In fact, for platforms like ours, there is no scalable way to discern the purpose or legitimacy of such targeting. This is why we focus on enforcing against this behavior, regardless of who’s behind it or who the target might be."