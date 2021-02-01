Sign up for our daily briefing

New York private jet service Wheels Up to go public

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wheels Up, a New York-based private jet subscription service, agreed to go public at a $2.1 billion valuation, via a reverse merger with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL), a SPAC formed by LVMH and L Catterton.

Why it matters: This is a reminder to not pay much heed to a SPAC's size when it comes to its potential targets. ASPL only raised $240 million in its IPO, representing 11.4% of the total deal value.

  • The remainder consists of a much larger PIPE ($550 million) and existing Wheels Up shareholders rolling over 100% of their equity (valued at a slight premium to where they last invested in mid-2019).

History: Wheels Up had raised around $770 million from firms like Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, Delta, Franklin Templeton, NEA and Rosecliff Ventures. Several of those firms also participated in the PIPE (private investment in public equity).

The bottom line: Private jet usage has been buoyed by the pandemic, as the wealthy seek to avoid the large crowds of commercial terminals and cabins.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Warren broadsides private equity following stock market volatility

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Private equity has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), this time for "treating the stock market like a casino."

What she said: Warren's broadside was part of a letter sent Friday to the SEC, asking it to investigate and provide more information on how it plans to address the recent stock market volatility, related to shares of GameStop, et al.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's trade war on China was a failure in every possible way

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration plans to review the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Based on publicly available data, it's hard to imagine they'll find anything other than a debacle.

Driving the news: China isn't even close to fulfilling its end of the deal — having come up 42% short of its commitment, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, reported late last week.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

