Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Private equity's mountain of "dry powder" rose to record highs in 2020

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private equity's assets under management hit new record highs in 2020, despite a fundraising slowdown.

Between the lines: Neither snow nor rain nor global pandemic can erode the mountain of dry powder — PE jargon for capital committed to funds that hasn't yet been invested.

By the numbers: Every data provider calculates dry powder a bit differently, particularly since many PE deal sizes aren't disclosed and others don't break out equity vs. debt. But, within these different matrixes, the constant is all-time records. For example:

  • EY reports that global buyout dry powder rose by 9% in 2020 to $865 billion, nearly half of which sits inside of mega-funds. Its figure has more than doubled over the past decade.
  • Preqin reports that the global PE/VC dry powder is at a record level of nearly $2 trillion, of which 25% is in Asia-Pacific and another 19% is in Europe.

Between the lines: The term "dry powder" is derived from musket days, when loose gunpowder had to be properly stored, lest it get damp and lose its efficacy.

  • It loses something in translation, particularly as more and more capital is committed but not disbursed. Fund managers can become tempted to lose discipline, thus reducing the efficacy of their powder, even if it was technically stored in a dry place.

The bottom line: More dry powder almost always results in more deals at higher prices, whether or not justified by the underlying fundamentals or overlying macro conditions.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Joe Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

Driving the news: January's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in Trump's last month in office, but the economy gained just 49,000 jobs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!