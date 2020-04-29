46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Private equity firm formed to buy into pro sports teams

Private equity has long dabbled around the edges of professional sports, but now has its first firm dedicated to buying into teams.

Driving the news: Arctos Sports Partners has been launched by David "Doc" O'Connor, former president of Madison Square Garden Co., and Ian Charles, a longtime private equity secondaries investor.

Axios has learned from multiple sources that Arctos is raising between $1 billion and $1.5 billion for its debut fund, with $500 million already committed from backers like the Petershill unit of Goldman Sachs. The firm declined to comment, citing SEC marketing restrictions.

  • Its plan is to invest between $20 million and $300 million for passive, minority stakes in North American pro sports teams and select European soccer clubs.
  • Some of this could be via buying out minority owners, or by providing preferred equity or structured financing to control owners who are seeking some liquidity.
  • The firm quietly launched late last year, well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, but may now benefit from price constriction and certain owners in need of financial flexibility.

O'Connor and Charles are said to have been first connected by a front office executive for the Boston Red Sox, who knew O'Connor from his time helping to launch the sports representation group at CAA and Charles via a common business partner.

The state of play: MLB late last year changed its ownership rules to permit funds to be part of team ownership groups, leaving the NFL as America’s only major sports league to still prohibit them.

  • Skyrocketing team valuations have made it increasingly difficult for part-owners to find buyers for their stakes. By permitting funds, leagues expand the potential buyer pool.

Roster: In addition to O'Connor and Charles, the Arctos team includes Joseph Nasr (ex-Stellus Capital Management, Jordan Solomon (ex-MSG), and veterans of Warburg Pincus, Fenway Sports Group, and TPG.

What to watch: Baseball is likely to be Arctos' top target, just due to its glut of small limited partners, but also expect the fund to buy into NHL and MLS teams where its fund size could make a more significant impact.

  • NBA teams and European soccer clubs are also within the fund mandate, while NFL team stakes are technically possible but would require a special league dispensation that's unlikely to be granted.
  • Don't expect to hear about the firm's deals, as it's expected to operate quietly — like a private equity secondaries investor.

Investors stay bullish on stocks as business confidence fades

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, a divide is growing between stock investors and business owners.

The state of play: Wealthy investors remain confident about the future and their stock portfolios, while business leaders are growing increasingly worried, new surveys show.

Baseball could be back by the 4th of July

Nolan Ryan stands outside the new $1.2 billion Texas Rangers ballpark outside Dallas, which has been completed but opened. Photo: Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Major League Baseball sees midsummer as the likely best case for opening the season, probably with no fans in the stands, sources tell me.

The state of play: In the hope that opening over the Fourth of July holiday weekend might be feasible, some executives are considering the tagline: "America's game is back on America's birthday."

