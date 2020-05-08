3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus hasn't halted private equity activity in lower middle-markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Seventy-five dealmakers and small business owners yesterday crowded into a Zoom call to be greeted by their host, who had originally planned to make his remarks in front of a live audience in Dallas. The participants, many of whom represented private equity firms and family offices, then split off into a lengthy series of 1-on-1 meetings.

Why it matters: Large-market private equity is mostly sitting on the sidelines right now, outside of some opportunistic minority deals, but lower middle-market activity remains relatively vibrant.

Details: Yesterday's event was hosted by Axial, an online deal-sourcing and transaction platform that mostly focuses on businesses with less than $20 million in EBITDA.

  • CEO Peter Lehrman says that attendance was similar to what its Dallas events normally get when in-person, and that Axial's platform is still averaging more than 500 NDAs signed per week.
  • "Lower middle-market deals are driven as much, if not more, by personal reasons than by financial ones," he explains. "Death, disease, divorce, retirement. ... It's not always about maximizing for price, which is what usually catalyzes larger deals."
  • In terms of pricing, he says that buyers are "honoring multiples of EBITDA but transferring risk into deal structures." For example, there has been an increase in earn-out provisions that often are extending into 2021.

Caveat: Deal sourcing doesn't necessarily lead to dealmaking, particularly given lead times that average around six months.

The bottom line: The lower middle-markets are changing more in terms of how they're working on deals — moving into the virtual realm — than in terms of the number of deals they're working on.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Black men and women are roughly twice as likely to die from the coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the NHS reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found similar potential causes like wealth disparity, the New York Times reports.

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,8889,841 — Total deaths: 271,732 — Total recoveries — 1,300,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,263,052 — Total deaths: 76,032 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. Business: Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April — Consumer borrowing plummets as Americans pull back credit card use.
  4. Trump administration: Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus — Breakdowns in communication led to poor distribution of remdesivir.
  5. Public health: Minorities and low-income people are more likely to become seriously ill if infected — The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines.
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

DES MOINES — A second member of Vice President Pence’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, a day after a valet to President Trump did the same.

Why it matters: At a time when Trump is encouraging a brisk approach to reopening the economy, the results are a reminder that the virus remains widespread.  

