Private equity giant TPG (finally) goes public

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

TPG will begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq, after raising $1 billion in an IPO that values the private equity giant at around $9 billion.

Why it matters: This day is more than a decade in the making.

Flashback: In February 2012 I sat in a Berlin hotel across from TPG co-founder Jim Coulter, and peppered him with questions about the firm going public. Peers like Blackstone and KKR already had shares trading, and Carlyle Group was just months away from the same.

  • He was decidedly noncommittal — tbh, reminding me a bit of Stripe's Collison brothers — talking about how the timing had to be "right."

From a macro market level, the timing most certainly isn't right today. HR software unicorn JustWorks postponed an IPO set for the week due to market volatility, and interest rate hikes could cause some traders to be extra cautious on PE firms that use leverage for some of their purchases.

Coulter and top TPG management, however, tell Axios that conditions are now right for TPG:

First, because it successfully executed its succession plan, with co-founders David Bonderman and Coulter moving into new roles (non-exec chair and exec chair, respectively), and the appointments of Jon Winkelried as CEO and Todd Sisitsky as president. It also distributed equity to almost everyone inside the firm.

Second, because it's diversified beyond its buyout roots, particularly in areas like impact and growth equity investing.

  • Plus, it turned around a core private equity business that had some early aughts challenges.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, TPG has gotten to watch its publicly-listed peers.

  • The most direct comp is likely Sweden-based EQT, which listed in Stockholm in 2019, but there is still plenty of shared DNA with U.S. firms.
  • The lag time let TPG decide that it prefers a lighter balance sheet (e.g., Ares and Blackstone) to a heavier balance sheet (e.g., Apollo and KKR). It also got to benefit from seeing other firms convert from publicly-traded partnerships to C-corporations, which let their shares become eligible for most equity indexes and ETFs; thus helping drive share prices higher. There's also been evolution on valuation metrics (remember "net economic income?").
  • Finally, the rise of passive investing has made private equity more appealing to those wanting exposure to active managers.

Deal details: TPG priced 33.9 million shares at $29.50, the midpoint of its proposed range. The firm also is promising a quarterly dividend.

The bottom line: Expect CVC Capital Partners to be the next alt asset firm firm IPO, with bankers to also hover over shops like Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus and (maybe) Andreessen Horowitz.

Get smarter, faster on going public with our free, 3-video short course.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC threatens to block candidates from participating in debates

A Commission on Presidential Debates banner. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican National Committee on Thursday sent a letter to the Committee on Presidential Debates threatening to block future GOP presidential nominees from debates if "meaningful reforms" are not made.

Driving the news: "So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere," RNC chair Ronna McDaniel wrote.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes voting rights bill

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed voting rights legislation, approving a measure that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act.

Driving the news: The package will be sent to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle because of Republican opposition. Democrats are considering changing the Senate's filibuster rules to pass the bill.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: Quebec tax on unvaccinated Canadians drives surge in vaccine appointments — CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates.
  3. Politics: Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine — WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride" — Bernie Sanders proposes "Masks for All".
  4. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

