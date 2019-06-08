Poverty drives the criminal justice system in the U.S., and in turn, the prison industry.

Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

By the numbers: In the 8 years leading up to incarceration, about half of people in prison had no income, according to a 2018 study by the Brookings Institution. Less than 10% made $25,000 or more in any one year over the same period.