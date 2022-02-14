$25M to cut health care red tape

PriorAuthNow, a health tech startup focused on streamlining treatment approvals, raised $25 million in fresh funds led by Insight Partners, the company's executives tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Even as telehealth gains steam and virtual care tools proliferate, traditional channels still dominate health care delivery.

Many aspects of those channels desperately need innovation, and prior authorizations (PAs) are just one example, industry sources tell Axios.

Each health insurer has different PA policies, but in general, they require providers to get a green light on the medical necessity of a given treatment.

Providers respond by packaging up all the necessary information about the patient and the procedure and sending it to the insurer.

One (un)fun thing: The vast majority of PAs are still processed manually (think phone calls and fax machines), which delays care.

Manual processing also raises costs, since providers have to maintain staff to handle it.

"A lot of the pain providers feel is that every payer has different policies and it’s a very manual process," one entrepreneur tells Axios.

In response to surveys compiled for a 2021 report by the Medical Group Management Association, 91% of providers said the overall regulatory burden on their practices rose over the past year — and they identified PAs as the worst part.

How it works: The Columbus, Ohio-based company's platform connects to providers' electronic health record and insurers' case management systems.

A case study performed by the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare at the Cleveland Clinic found that ~25% of all PAs processed by PriorAuthNow were processed without needing human intervention.

That said, some PAs require such complex data and patient history that doctors on both sides of the payer-provider fence must discuss it. "That’s the piece that drives providers crazy," says one entrepreneur.

"PAs are one of those problems that plagues the last frontier of the revenue cycle," PriorAuthNow CEO and co-founder Joe Anstine tells Axios. "It has deep tentacles in the overall health care delivery system."

Details: PriorAuthNow's latest raise, which was supported by Panoramic Ventures and Health 2047, brings its total funding to roughly $57 million.

As part of the deal, Insight's Jon Rosenbaum is joining PriorAuthNow's board, and Insight's Scott Barclay will become a board observer.

The bottom line: Traditional care delivery would benefit from the innovation fervor (and cash) sweeping today's buzzy digital health sector.

In addition to PriorAuthNow, other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include Wash., D.C.-based Altruista, Boston, Mass.-based Cohere Health and Arlington, Virg.-based Surescripts.

"Prior authorizations might seem niche, but we think of them as a kind of Trojan Horse that could be used to better connect providers and payers," says PriorAuthNow's Anstine.

Erin Brodwin co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.