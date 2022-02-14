Sign up for our daily briefing

$25M to cut health care red tape

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

PriorAuthNow, a health tech startup focused on streamlining treatment approvals, raised $25 million in fresh funds led by Insight Partners, the company's executives tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Even as telehealth gains steam and virtual care tools proliferate, traditional channels still dominate health care delivery.

  • Many aspects of those channels desperately need innovation, and prior authorizations (PAs) are just one example, industry sources tell Axios.
  • Each health insurer has different PA policies, but in general, they require providers to get a green light on the medical necessity of a given treatment.
  • Providers respond by packaging up all the necessary information about the patient and the procedure and sending it to the insurer.

One (un)fun thing: The vast majority of PAs are still processed manually (think phone calls and fax machines), which delays care.

  • Manual processing also raises costs, since providers have to maintain staff to handle it.
  • "A lot of the pain providers feel is that every payer has different policies and it’s a very manual process," one entrepreneur tells Axios.
  • In response to surveys compiled for a 2021 report by the Medical Group Management Association, 91% of providers said the overall regulatory burden on their practices rose over the past year — and they identified PAs as the worst part.

How it works: The Columbus, Ohio-based company's platform connects to providers' electronic health record and insurers' case management systems.

  • A case study performed by the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare at the Cleveland Clinic found that ~25% of all PAs processed by PriorAuthNow were processed without needing human intervention.
  • That said, some PAs require such complex data and patient history that doctors on both sides of the payer-provider fence must discuss it. "That’s the piece that drives providers crazy," says one entrepreneur.
  • "PAs are one of those problems that plagues the last frontier of the revenue cycle," PriorAuthNow CEO and co-founder Joe Anstine tells Axios. "It has deep tentacles in the overall health care delivery system."

Details: PriorAuthNow's latest raise, which was supported by Panoramic Ventures and Health 2047, brings its total funding to roughly $57 million.

  • As part of the deal, Insight's Jon Rosenbaum is joining PriorAuthNow's board, and Insight's Scott Barclay will become a board observer.

The bottom line: Traditional care delivery would benefit from the innovation fervor (and cash) sweeping today's buzzy digital health sector.

  • In addition to PriorAuthNow, other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include Wash., D.C.-based Altruista, Boston, Mass.-based Cohere Health and Arlington, Virg.-based Surescripts.
  • "Prior authorizations might seem niche, but we think of them as a kind of Trojan Horse that could be used to better connect providers and payers," says PriorAuthNow's Anstine.

Erin Brodwin co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.

Jacob Knutson
34 mins ago - World

Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge

People in line at a coronavirus testing site in Hong Kong on Feb. 12. Photo: Louise Delmotte/AFP via Getty Images

Daily coronavirus cases in Hong Kong have increased by about 20 times over the past two weeks, overwhelming the city's hospitals and forcing its government to change its response strategy, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Hong Kong's government said Sunday that it would roll back its policy of hospitalizing all people who test positive for the virus and would instead prioritize hospital beds for children, older people and other individuals with serious infections, according to the New York Times.

Emily Peck
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why your rent is going up

Data: John Burns Real Estate Consulting; RealPage, Inc.; Chart: Axios Visuals

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual.

State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Court lets figure skater compete despite failed drug test

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to keep competing in the the Beijing Winter Olympics, but no medals will be handed out for anyone yet for events where she finishes in the top 3.

Why it matters: Valieva is a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

