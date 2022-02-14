$25M to cut health care red tape

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
PriorAuthNow, a health tech startup focused on streamlining treatment approvals, raised $25 million in fresh funds led by Insight Partners, the company's executives tell Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Even as telehealth gains steam and virtual care tools proliferate, traditional channels still dominate health care delivery.
- Many aspects of those channels desperately need innovation, and prior authorizations (PAs) are just one example, industry sources tell Axios.
- Each health insurer has different PA policies, but in general, they require providers to get a green light on the medical necessity of a given treatment.
- Providers respond by packaging up all the necessary information about the patient and the procedure and sending it to the insurer.
One (un)fun thing: The vast majority of PAs are still processed manually (think phone calls and fax machines), which delays care.
- Manual processing also raises costs, since providers have to maintain staff to handle it.
- "A lot of the pain providers feel is that every payer has different policies and it’s a very manual process," one entrepreneur tells Axios.
- In response to surveys compiled for a 2021 report by the Medical Group Management Association, 91% of providers said the overall regulatory burden on their practices rose over the past year — and they identified PAs as the worst part.
How it works: The Columbus, Ohio-based company's platform connects to providers' electronic health record and insurers' case management systems.
- A case study performed by the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare at the Cleveland Clinic found that ~25% of all PAs processed by PriorAuthNow were processed without needing human intervention.
- That said, some PAs require such complex data and patient history that doctors on both sides of the payer-provider fence must discuss it. "That’s the piece that drives providers crazy," says one entrepreneur.
- "PAs are one of those problems that plagues the last frontier of the revenue cycle," PriorAuthNow CEO and co-founder Joe Anstine tells Axios. "It has deep tentacles in the overall health care delivery system."
Details: PriorAuthNow's latest raise, which was supported by Panoramic Ventures and Health 2047, brings its total funding to roughly $57 million.
- As part of the deal, Insight's Jon Rosenbaum is joining PriorAuthNow's board, and Insight's Scott Barclay will become a board observer.
The bottom line: Traditional care delivery would benefit from the innovation fervor (and cash) sweeping today's buzzy digital health sector.
- In addition to PriorAuthNow, other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include Wash., D.C.-based Altruista, Boston, Mass.-based Cohere Health and Arlington, Virg.-based Surescripts.
- "Prior authorizations might seem niche, but we think of them as a kind of Trojan Horse that could be used to better connect providers and payers," says PriorAuthNow's Anstine.
Erin Brodwin co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Start your free trial at AxiosPro.com.