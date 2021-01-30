Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Washington Football Team President Jason Wright

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO”, Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei interviews Washington Football Team President Jason Wright, where they talk about changing the NFL’s culture, systemic racism in the league and much more. 

  • Catch the full interview on Sunday, January 31 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 29, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," national political correspondent Jonathan Swan travels to Kyiv for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
1 hour ago - Health

Pentagon pauses plan to offer coronavirus vaccines to Guantánamo detainees

About 40 inmates are still being held at Guantánamo Bay. Photo: Maren Hennemuth/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Pentagon is pausing a plan to offer coronavirus vaccines to Guantánamo Bay detainees, Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said Saturday.

Driving the news: The Pentagon had planned to begin vaccinating detainees on a volunteer basis, several media outlets reported earlier this week. The plan angered some Republicans, who called it "inexcusable and un-American."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Maryland reports case of South Africa coronavirus variant — CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow